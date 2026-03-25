LPG Supply For Households That Do Not Take Up PNG Where Available To Be Cut: Govt Order

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New Delhi: In a major push for piped gas by the Centre, the government has ordered that LPG supply will be cut off if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas where it is available.

The order comes as India grapples with supply disruptions triggered by the war in the Middle East, which has impacted shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from key sources.

The order makes it clear: once an authorised entity informs a household that PNG is available, it is mandatory to switch. Households will have just three months to opt for PNG once notified.

“The LPG supply to such an address shall cease after three months from the date of the communication,” according to the order.

The order aims to push households and commercial establishments to switch to PNG, which is supplied continuously through pipelines directly to kitchen burners and eliminates the need to book refills.

The provision, however, allows continuation of LPG supply in cases where it is “technically infeasible” to provide a piped connection, subject to the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the authorised entity.

According to the order, entities controlling access to housing complexes must grant permission within three working days, while last-mile PNG connectivity is to be provided within 48 hours.

Applications seeking pipeline connectivity in housing areas cannot be rejected.