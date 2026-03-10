LPG Panic In Uttar Pradesh As Delivery Delays Spark Queues, Officials Insist Stock Remains Sufficient |

Lucknow: Reports of a shortage of cooking gas cylinders have triggered concern in several cities across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, with many consumers claiming that cylinders are not being delivered even four to five days after booking.

Long queues have begun forming outside gas agencies in some areas. In Gorakhpur, people waiting outside agencies said they had been standing in line for the past two to three days. Some residents compared the situation to conditions two decades ago when consumers had to wait for months to receive LPG cylinders. Witnesses said some people arrived at the agency carrying as many as three cylinders to get them refilled.

Despite the rush at several agencies, officials have denied any shortage of LPG in the state. Lucknow District Supply Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said there is no need for consumers to panic. He said the district currently has LPG stock sufficient for about 25 days and supplies are continuing as usual.

Oil marketing companies have also sent messages to customers denying reports of a fuel shortage. The companies said claims of an LPG shortage are misleading and baseless, adding that adequate stock of fuel is available across the country.

However, industry sources said oil companies have informally restricted the delivery of commercial LPG cylinders due to declining stocks and asked agencies to prioritise domestic supplies. This has affected hotels, restaurants and dhaba operators who rely on commercial cylinders for daily operations.

The uncertainty has also created anxiety among consumers, leading to a sudden spike in demand for domestic cylinders in several cities.

Uttar Pradesh has nearly 4.26 crore domestic LPG connections, including about 1.87 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. On average, the state consumes around five to six lakh cylinders every day.

Hotel Association member Jitendra Kumar Singh said no major shortage has been reported in Lucknow so far, but hotel operators have started taking precautionary measures. He said the association spoke to gas suppliers after reports emerged about hotels shutting down in Bengaluru due to supply issues.

Singh said some suppliers indicated that shortages have been reported in a few places. As a temporary measure, several hotels have started exploring alternatives such as induction cooking and green gas.

He added that the situation remains a concern for the hospitality sector since running commercial kitchens without a steady LPG supply is extremely difficult.