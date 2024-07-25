‘Low-Level Goons, Gutter Level Politics': BJP Shares Mamata Banerjee’s Close Aide Kalyan Banerjee's Video Allegedly Saying 'D**K'In Parliament

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya made a sensational allegation against TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday, accusing him of using a derogatory word inside the parliament.

Taking to X, Malviya wrote, "Mamata Banerjee’s close aide Kalyan Banerjee, much like his leader, is a foul mouthed oaf. Yesterday, he used the word "বাঁড়া" which means "d*ck," referring to Treasury benches. This is the level of TMC MPs. Uncouth, unruly, low-level goons, who are epitomes of gutter-level politics."

In his post, Malviya also share a 3 second video of the Lok Sabha proceeding.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who took a ‘short hiatus’ from political activities on medical grounds after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections, vehemently criticised the Modi government on Wednesday during discussion on Budget 2024.

The lower house of Parliament on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange between Speaker Om Birla and Abhishek Banerjee over many issues, including past farm laws and demonetisation.

Banerjee denounced the 2024 budget as lacking vision and accused the BJP government of crafting it to benefit coalition allies, specifically JDU and TDP. He alleged that the budget was a strategic move to secure support from these allies and criticised the government's preferential treatment of states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh while neglecting others.

Notably, in December last year, Kalyan Banerjee had stirred controversy after he allegedly mimicked the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while protesting outside the Parliament.