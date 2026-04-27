Love Affair Sparks Brutal Murder, Violence & Arson In Rajasthan’s Banswara Village |

Jaipur: A brutal murder over a love affair triggerd large-scale violence, arosan and stone pelting in a village of Banswara, Rajasthan on Sunday night.

The violance erupted following the murder of Govind (36) who was allegedly hacked to death by a group of attackers.

Soon after the murder, tensions escalated as members of deceased's community gathered in large numbers and situation spiraled into violence, with groups clashing, pelting stones, and setting around 30 houses and several two-wheelers on fire.

Rajasthan: Man hacked to death in Banswara over old rivalry; angry mob torches houses, cattle. pic.twitter.com/3uleg2d1Lv — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 27, 2026

Police officials claim that the police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information of the murder. However, the villagers stopped the police from entering the village.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Chand said that the police tried to extinguish the fire but villagers blocked the road and even pelted stones, however extra police force and fire tenders were called on the spot and situation was controlled. SP Sudhir Joshi and senior officers remained at the scene until midnight.

Looking at the tension, heavy police force have been deployed in the village and outsiders were prevented from entering the village.

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The police said that the sister of the deceased was involved in a relationship with a young man from the opposite group.

The deceased had warned the attacker to stay away from his sister. A dispute regarding this had taken place between the two parties on April 1st as well.

“ The matter is related to a love affair. Cases had previously been registered by both parties. The situation suddenly escalated on Sunday night. We are trying to resolve the issue by talking to both sides," said Ramesh Chand.