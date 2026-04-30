Loud DJ Music At Wedding Procession Blamed For Death Of 140 Hens In UP's Sultanpur, Case Registered

Loud DJ Music At Wedding Procession Blamed For Death Of 140 Hens In Sultanpur, Case Registered | AI

Sultanpur: In an unusual incident, around 140 hens allegedly died after being exposed to high-decibel DJ music during a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said.

The issue was reported from Dariyapur village under Baldirai police station limits. According to officials, a wedding procession had arrived on April 25 from Ram Bhadra Purwa village in the Kudwar police station area for the marriage of a local resident’s daughter.

Sabir Ali, who runs a poultry farm in the village, claimed that a DJ playing loud music passed in front of his farm during the procession, triggering panic among the birds. He alleged that the sudden noise caused chaos inside the poultry unit, leading to the death of about 140 hens.

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Following the complaint, police took cognisance of the incident and registered a case against the DJ operator. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths and whether noise levels violated permissible limits.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.