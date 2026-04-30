Five Family Members Burn Alive After Car Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Near Alwar |

Jaipur: In a tragic accident, five members of a family burned to death as their car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the SSB Training Center in Alwar, Rajasthan, on late Wednesday night. The car's driver sustained severe burns and has been admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said that the fire incident occurred late Wednesday night, around 11:00 PM. The fire was caused by a gas leak within the vehicle, and flames engulfed the car so rapidly and intensely that none of the occupants except the driver were able to escape. The accident resulted in the deaths of two women, one man, and two young girls due to burns. The family belongs to Chainpura in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh and was returning to their village after visiting the Vaishno Devi.

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Meanwhile, the driver managed to break a window and jump out of the car. He was initially referred to the Alwar District Hospital and subsequently referred to Jaipur considering his critical condition.