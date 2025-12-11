Lottery King Santiago Martin‘s Son To Launch New Political Party On December 14 In Puducherry

Lottery King Santiago Martin‘s son to launch new political party on Dec 14 in Puducherry |

Puducherry: In a significant political development for the Union Territory of Puducherry, Jose Charles Martin -- son of prominent lottery baron Santiago Martin -- has announced the formation of a new political party named 'Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi'.

The party is set to be formally launched on December 14 in Puducherry, marking Martin’s official entry into electoral politics.

Making the announcement from Geneva, where he was delivering an address on human rights, Martin said the decision to unveil the party on an international stage was deliberate.

It was meant to convey, he noted, a long-term vision of fostering global cooperation and demonstrating that Puducherry’s political aspirations are aligned with modern democratic ideals.

He described the moment as a “milestone” in his political journey and an important step towards building a new future for the union territory.

In his statement, Martin sharply criticised the present political environment in Puducherry. He alleged that the UT was caught “between a corrupt administration and forces that divide people on communal and caste lines,” resulting in stagnation and the derailment of its developmental potential.

“This trap has stifled the growth of Puducherry,” he said, adding that his new political outfit aimed to break these entrenched structures.

Martin said Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi would focus on offering “real democratic governance” -- a model he claims has been missing from the region’s political landscape for decades.

By placing emphasis on transparency, people-centric policymaking, and inclusive development, the party hopes to position itself as an alternative to the existing political order that, he argued, has failed to meet the aspirations of the people.

He further outlined his vision for Puducherry, stating that his goal was to transform the Union Territory into a model region that could inspire governance standards across India. While details of the party’s organisational framework and electoral plans are expected to be unveiled at the launch event on December 14, Martin’s announcement has already generated considerable interest in political circles, given the influence and resources associated with the Martin family.

With the official launch just days away, Puducherry’s political landscape is poised for the entry of a new player seeking to challenge entrenched forces and reshape the discourse ahead of future elections.

