'Lot of interstate movement, international tourists': IMA president states reasons for rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra

Even though the COVID-19 cases have gone down in many parts of the country, Indian Medical Association president Dr JA Jayalal on Tuesday said that Kerala and Maharashtra are receiving more international tourists and there's lot of interstate movement.
Citing it the IMA president said that it's a major reason for rise in covid cases. "Despite rise in cases in Kerala, mortality rate is much less than national average," he added.
Further speaking up on lockdown in Kerala, he said, the state has intermittent lockdown for 2 days in a week which causes crowding in the market areas. "Health department and stakeholders must come to a common ground to benefit both the parties," he added.
Notably, IMA has already called Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid as 'unwarranted'. The doctor's body condemned the state government's order calling it 'inappropriate at this time of medical emergency'. The IMA hs urged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state government to withdraw the order with impending third wave of COVID-19 hanging above us.
In the view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that shops in areas under triple lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 in the state will be allowed to remain open on July 19.
Besides, as per the orders issued by the government, a maximum of 40 persons will be allowed in worship places during the festival. "At least one dose vaccination is compulsory." the CM said.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday too warned Kerala it will take action if the easing of curbs leads to further spread of the virus and this is brought before it by any person.
Directing the state government to "heed the Right to Life", the apex court termed "wholly uncalled for" the Kerala government's relaxations for Bakrid in areas with a high Covid positivity rate and said giving in to pressure from traders discloses a "sorry state of affairs".
