'Lot of interstate movement, international tourists': IMA president states reasons for rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra

Even though the COVID-19 cases have gone down in many parts of the country, Indian Medical Association president Dr JA Jayalal on Tuesday said that Kerala and Maharashtra are receiving more international tourists and there's lot of interstate movement.

Citing it the IMA president said that it's a major reason for rise in covid cases. "Despite rise in cases in Kerala, mortality rate is much less than national average," he added.

Further speaking up on lockdown in Kerala, he said, the state has intermittent lockdown for 2 days in a week which causes crowding in the market areas. "Health department and stakeholders must come to a common ground to benefit both the parties," he added.

Notably, IMA has already called Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid as 'unwarranted'. The doctor's body condemned the state government's order calling it 'inappropriate at this time of medical emergency'. The IMA hs urged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state government to withdraw the order with impending third wave of COVID-19 hanging above us.