Looking for a job? Check out job openings from across India

Fresher can applyFresher can applyWith the country reporting lower numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, many are now looking out for jobs.



Businesses across the world have been impacted by the spread of the pandemic. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, around 22.7 million jobs were lost in April and May 2021. (CMIE).



As businesses return to normal and hiring activity in India has surged. The hiring for specific roles has grown as well, with more movement across the market.



To make the job search, we have listed few job openings across India.



Here is the list of few openings:

1. Aluglobe India

Profile: Marketing Manager

Location: Bangalore

Experience: Fresher can apply

Salary: 15,000-30,000 CTC

Qualification: Graduate

Contact Details: Vinod Shetty

Number: 9845329734

2. ACMT Group of Colleges

Profile: Receptionist

Location: Delhi

Experience: Fresher can apply

Salary: 10,000-15,000

Qualification: Graduate

Contact Details: Anil Yadav

Number: 8377934617

3. Sri Vasundharab Infra Developers

Profile: Real Estate Infra Developers

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 3 years

Salary: 50,000-60,000 CTC

Qualification: 10th pass

Contact Details: Navya

Number: 8125761276

4. My Deal Enterprises

Profile: Loan Sales

Location: Delhi

Experience: Fresher can apply

Salary: 10,000-25,000 CTC

Qualification: 12th Pass

Contact Details: Yogesh Saini

Number: 7409468447

5. Dbind Wire Products Pvt. Ltd

Profile: Senior HR Executive

Location: Mumbai

Experience: 2-3 years

Salary: 33,000-44,000 CTC

Qualification: Graduate

Contact Details: HR

Number: 7208088940

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:33 PM IST