Looking for a job? Check out job openings from across India

With the country reporting lower numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, many are now looking out for jobs.
Businesses across the world have been impacted by the spread of the pandemic. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, around 22.7 million jobs were lost in April and May 2021. (CMIE).
As businesses return to normal and hiring activity in India has surged. The hiring for specific roles has grown as well, with more movement across the market.
To make the job search, we have listed few job openings across India.
Here is the list of few openings:
1. Aluglobe India
Profile: Marketing Manager
Location: Bangalore
Experience: Fresher can apply
Salary: 15,000-30,000 CTC
Qualification: Graduate
Contact Details: Vinod Shetty
Number: 9845329734
2. ACMT Group of Colleges
Profile: Receptionist
Location: Delhi
Experience: Fresher can apply
Salary: 10,000-15,000
Qualification: Graduate
Contact Details: Anil Yadav
Number: 8377934617
3. Sri Vasundharab Infra Developers
Profile: Real Estate Infra Developers
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 3 years
Salary: 50,000-60,000 CTC
Qualification: 10th pass
Contact Details: Navya
Number: 8125761276
4. My Deal Enterprises
Profile: Loan Sales
Location: Delhi
Experience: Fresher can apply
Salary: 10,000-25,000 CTC
Qualification: 12th Pass
Contact Details: Yogesh Saini
Number: 7409468447
5. Dbind Wire Products Pvt. Ltd
Profile: Senior HR Executive
Location: Mumbai
Experience: 2-3 years
Salary: 33,000-44,000 CTC
Qualification: Graduate
Contact Details: HR
Number: 7208088940
