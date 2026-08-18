‘Look At His Situation’: Foreign Influencer Gives ₹200 To Disabled Beggar After Woman Challenges His ₹100 Donation - VIDEO

A video of a foreign Instagram influencer giving money to a physically disabled beggar in Mumbai has gone viral after another woman confronted him over the amount he gave her.

The video, shared by Instagram user Cris Travelss, shows the influencer handing Rs 100 to a disabled man before telling the woman that he believed the man needed the money more. The woman, who spoke to him in English, claimed that she was also disabled and showed documents and medicines, saying she needed money for food and treatment.

The influencer then spoke to the man and asked about his condition. The man said he had polio and appeared to have severe mobility issues. The woman subsequently alleged that the man was a frequent beggar and could earn around Rs 2,000 a day from donations.

The exchange became heated, with the influencer continuing to defend his decision to help the man. He pointed to the man’s condition and said that if the woman were in a similar situation, he would help her as well.

He then handed the disabled man another Rs100, taking his total contribution to Rs 200.

Sharing the video, Cris wrote that he had genuinely felt the man needed help when he saw him in Mumbai and asked viewers what they would have done in the situation.