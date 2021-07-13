Loni assault case: Karnataka High Court defers order in Twitter India MD's challenge to UP Police notice till July 20

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that it will dictate its order in the plea filed by Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari against the Uttar Pradesh police on July 20, 2021 in Loni assault case. The court was expected to dictate its order today, however it was deferred by the Justice G. Narendar

On July 8, Manish Maheshwari had asked the Karnataka High Court to quash a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh police seeking his physical presence in connection with the case and alleged that there seems to be a hidden agenda in summoning him.

The UP police had registered a case against Maheshwari after users of the social media platform uploaded and circulated a “communally sensitive” video that showed an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in the Loni area of Ghaziabad district.

The Twitter India MD told a single bench of Justice G Narendar through his counsel that the notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC (which speaks of an offence being committed) was “without jurisdiction, without the sanction of law”. He pointed out that the first notice was issued on June 17 under Section 160 of the CrPC.