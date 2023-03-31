London: Goan sensation Mark Revlon to perform in London at Easter | File Photo

Goan singing sensation Mark Revlon Fernandes will be performing for the first time in London, with three shows in Hounslow and Southall from April 8 to 10.

The event, organised by Simon Ambis Rodrigues (Director of Amigos Nite) and Malcolm Silveira (co-owner of ‘Maka Tik Naka’) will feature Mark Revlon performing at the Easter Party after Mass at Goa Mandovi in Hounslow on April 8, Easter Dinner and Dance at Bukhara Banquet in Southall on April 9 and a ‘Meet n Greet’ Lunch with Mark Revlon (limited capacity) at Goa Mandovi in Hounslow on April 10.

The events will also include performances by Risma Leitao (daughter of legendary tiatrist Chris-Meena), a 3-member band featuring Frampton, Adrian and Connie, Emcee Swiston, Emcee Silvestere and a one-man band Ignatius (Iggy).

Mark Revlon, the Prince of Goa

“The Prince of Goa Mark Revlon will entertain us here in London. When you hear ‘Dis Udelho, Chedva…’, the first thing that springs to your mind is the singing sensation, Mark Revlon Fernandes. Originals such as ‘Ek ek dis’, ‘Dis Udelho’ and ‘Rise as one Goa’ has made him the heartbeat of every Goan. He has also made covers like Celina and Sopnam which have mesmerised Goans all over the world.

Mark is a self-taught musician, and a music producer and has a band named ‘The Mark Revlon Band’, which is one of the most popular bands in Goa. He has performed and enthralled audiences in USA, Australia, Bahrain, Oman, UAE, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Macau.

