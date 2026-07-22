Lok Sabha Suspends TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over 'Unsavoury' Remarks Against Women MPs

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over alleged "unsavoury" remarks directed at women members following a heated exchange in the House.

The action came soon after the Lower House reconvened at 2 pm following its second adjournment of the day. Presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti referred to a complaint submitted by members to the Speaker, stating that Banerjee's remarks had hurt the dignity of the House.

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Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal then moved a resolution seeking the House's approval to suspend the TMC MP, which was subsequently adopted.

Reacting to the development, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh said the suspension was "absolutely justified."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat defended the decision, saying every Member of Parliament had a responsibility to uphold the dignity of Parliament.

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"It is the duty of every Member of Parliament to uphold the dignity of Parliament. The way they conducted themselves, behaved, and made objectionable remarks against women MPs, action should certainly be taken. Such action is necessary to maintain the dignity of Parliament," Shekhawat told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, backing the agitation and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"When our children and students fight on streets, we are their representatives. Who will fight for them if not us? We will continue to fight. We will fight everywhere. Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign," Banerjee said.

Escalating his criticism, the TMC MP accused the government of corruption and alleged question paper leaks, calling it a "government of thieves" and "a government of dacoits".