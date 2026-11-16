Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Gives 20 Former TMC MPs November 24 Deadline To Explain Defection To NCPI | X - loksabhaspeaker

Kolkata: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday gave NCPI MPs a deadline of November 24 by which they will have to explain the reason for defecting to NCPI from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Birla also warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time could invite appropriate legal action.

Twenty MPs Given Final Deadline

The 20 MPs, including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, had sought an extension of the deadline at least eight times, and now the Lok Sabha Speaker has finally given them the final deadline of November 24.

Notably, following the poll debacle of TMC in the 2026 Assembly election, the 20 TMC MPs had changed their allegiance and had defected to NCPI, following which their sitting arrangements also got changed inside the House.

The disqualification proceedings were initiated against them after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee approached the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking the termination of the membership of all 20 MPs as they got elected on TMC tickets.

According to sources, the MPs now have just a week to submit their explanations and defend their decision on defection, and the final call will be taken by the Speaker.

Rebel Faction's X Account Suspended

Meanwhile, the X account of the rebel TMC faction, currently known as Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC), has been suspended since Monday morning.

Though the exact reason for the suspension is yet to be known, the rebel TMC leadership claimed that the Mamata Banerjee faction of TMC had made several complaints to the X authorities, which led to the suspension.

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Rival Factions Dispute TMC Symbol

The rebel faction also claimed that no matter how much former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tries, she will not get back the ‘original’ symbol of TMC.

DTC spokesperson Riju Dutta said that soon it will be cleared which faction will get the original logo of the TMC.

Mamata faction TMC leader Baishanor Chattopadhyay said that soon it will be cleared that Mamata only means TMC.

“The rebel section will claim many things as they are being tutored by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soon it will be clear that our party Supremo Mamata Banerjee is synonymous with TMC. All will return back soon,” added Chattopadhyay.