 Lok Sabha Showdown: Rahul Gandhi’s 'Magician Of Balakot' Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Massive Uproar | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaLok Sabha Showdown: Rahul Gandhi’s 'Magician Of Balakot' Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Massive Uproar | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Showdown: Rahul Gandhi’s 'Magician Of Balakot' Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Massive Uproar | VIDEO

Lok Sabha erupted after Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi the “magician of Balakot” and demonetisation, triggering massive protests from BJP members. The remark drew outrage for allegedly trivialising the Balakot airstrike. Speaker Om Birla intervened as disruptions grew, while Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology, calling the comments condemnable and unparliamentary.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Huge Showdown in Lok Sabha |

The Lok Sabha witnessed a massive uproar after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack, saying, “The truth is, the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot, the magician of demonetisation… has suddenly been caught.”

The remark, seen as an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately triggered protests from the ruling benches.

Balakot Reference Sparks Outrage

Gandhi’s mention of “magician of Balakot” drew strong objections, with BJP leaders accusing him of undermining the Indian Army’s action during the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Several members slammed the analogy, alleging it reduced a military operation to a “magic show,” sparking loud protests inside the House.

Speaker Intervenes Amid Chaos

Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging Gandhi to stick to the subject and maintain parliamentary decorum.

However, the protests intensified, with treasury benches demanding that the remarks be withdrawn.

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BJP Demands Apology, Calls Remarks ‘Condemnable’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly objected, stating that remarks against the Prime Minister were unacceptable and demanded an apology.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the comments “unparliamentary,” escalating the confrontation further.

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