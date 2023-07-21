Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon And 2.30 PM Respectively After Massive Uproar In House Over Manipur Violence (WATCH)

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla |

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar in the House over Manipur issue. Ruckus in the house began minutes after proceedings began on the second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also chided the opposition MPs for sloganeering in the house even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke in the house. The opposition has been demanding that it wants PM Modi to speak on Manipur violence in the House. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also scolded the opposition MPs for sloganeering in the house.

Amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Manipur incident is definitely very serious and understanding the situation, PM himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. PM has said that strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the All Party Meeting and I reiterate this in the Parliament that we want a discussion in the House over Manipur. But I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can't take place. I am clearly levelling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur as they should have been..."

Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2.30 pm amid uproar in the House over Manipur issue. Both the houses were adjourned following ruckus over Manipur violence in the House of day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon session on July 20.

