Lok Sabha Productivity In Monsoon Session At 19%, Rajya Sabha At 39% : Know Which Year Saw The Most Washouts After 2009

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New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, August 13, concluding a stormy Monsoon Session marked by repeated Opposition protests over the police action on student protesters against the NEET paper leak.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the productivity in Lok Sabha was 19%, while that of Rajya Sabha was 39%. The data was presented after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended.

"...The Monsoon Session concluded today. We view it from two perspectives. In terms of business, it was a very successful session; we passed a total of 12 bills. However, from the perspective of debate and discussion, it was not as successful. In the Lok Sabha, we achieved only 19% productivity relative to the total time allotted," he said.

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However, Monsoon Session 2026 is not the most washed-out session. Data on every Parliament session since 2009 show there have been sessions where one or both Houses have seen even bigger washouts occasionally.

Read Also Lok Sabha Monsoon Session Ends In Uproar As House Adjourns Sine Die Amid Opposition Protests | Video

Most washed-out session

According to available data, the 2010 Winter Session remains the most washed-out session during the Congress-led UPA's second term. The Lok Sabha functioned for only 5% of its scheduled time in the session and the Rajya Sabha just 2%, according to data shared by PRS Legislative Research.

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The reason behind the complete washout session was the deadlock between the government and the Opposition over corruption allegations in the allocation of the 2G spectrum. BJP, the then prime Opposition, demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), while the Centre said the Public Accounts Committee could do the same.

Washout in the Modi era

In the Modi era, the 2016 Winter Session was a virtual washout amid Opposition protests over demonetisation, with the Lok Sabha functioning for just 15% of its scheduled time and the Rajya Sabha 18%.

The 2015 Monsoon Session was the least productive session for Rajya Sabha in the Modi era, with just 9% productivity.