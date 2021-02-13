Lok Sabha passes the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill of 2021 which was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The bill was introduced to replace an ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of civil services officers with the with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

During discussion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the members not to oppose the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, just for the sake of politics. Highlighting that the bill does not mention anything about not granting statehood to the Union Territory, Shah said, "I will reiterate again that this bill has nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, in due time J&K will be given statehood."

The opposition slammed BJP for making false promises and creating a disguise of development in the Union Territory. Congress also pointed out at increase in internet bans, ceasefire violations, curfews as well as the shrinkage of industries since the abrogation of article 370.