Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA To Sweep Bihar And Jharkhand With Little Setbacks, Projects Axis My India Exit Poll

Get App
The Axis My India Exit Polls on Saturday projected a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections, though with little setbacks as compared to the 2019 elections.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
New Delhi, June 1: The Axis My India Exit Polls on Saturday projected a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections, though with little setbacks as compared to the 2019 elections.

In Bihar, the NDA comprising the BJP, JD-U, and LJP is projected to win 30 plus seats out of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP bagging 13-15 seats, JD-U 9-11, and the LJP laying claim on 4-6 seats, as per the projections.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, which was reduced to zero in 2019, is projected to perform better this time and win at least 6-7 seats, apparently on the back of the consolidation of Muslim and Yadav votes in its support.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is seen bagging 21 per cent votes, the JD-U 19 per cent, while the RJD is projected to get 24 per cent votes. However, BJP leader and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary maintained that the BJP will win all the 40 seats as claimed by the party’s top brass earlier.

Jharkhand, another BJP stronghold in the Hindi heartland, is also projected to give a clear and decisive mandate to the party. Axis My India sees the BJP romping home with victory in at least 8-10 seats out of the 14 constituencies in the fray, while the INDIA bloc (Congress and JMM) will claim victory in 4-6 seats.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is expected to get above 45 per cent of the votes, while the Congress and JMM together are projected to fetch close to 30 per cent votes. In 2019, the BJP won 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the JMM bagged the remaining 2 seats.

