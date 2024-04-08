Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA Set To Unveil Candidate List On Gudi Padwa, Key Announcement Expected At Shiv Sena (UBT) Office | PTI

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to declared its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday on the auspicious occassion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian new year. The announcement is likely to be made at a joint presser on Tuesday at 11 am at "Shivalay" the Shiv Sena (UBT) party office.

According to the party spokesperson Sanjay Raut MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and a representative of AAP will remain present at the press meet.

In MVA, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 23 seats, NCP (Sharad Pawar) , 10 seats and Congress 13 seats of the 48 seats in the state. Raut claimed that most of the issues relating to seat sharing have been resolved.

The parties had separately declared the names of most of their candidates earlier and also effected changes subsequently. But candidates for the Satara, Mumbai North, Nashik Madha, Jalgaon and Maval constituencies have not been declared yet.

Moreover, differences still persist with regard to Bhiwandi, Sangli, Mumbai North west, and Mumbai South Central. However, Raut dismissed the differences as minor.

Speaking on the Sangli seat, Raut said "In every alliance small disputes do arise while sharing seats. But the important thing is that our grand alliance is still intact and is determined to defeat the BJP."

Congress group leader in state assembly, Balasaheb Thorat said "We have not relinquished over claim on Bhiwandi and Sangli. A proposal has been sent to our party high command and it will take a call."

In Sangli Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared the candidature of wrestler Chandrahar Patil but local Congress activists are adamant that Vishal Patil, son of late CM Vasantdada Patil, be fielded.