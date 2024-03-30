Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee To Start Campaigning, To Visit North Bengal On April 3

Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to start her election campaigning from Krishnanagar on Sunday. Notably, the Chief Minister was on rest for some time and could not start her campaign as she had sustained serious forehead injury on March 14 at her residence following which several stitches were done on her forehead and nose at SSKM hospital.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, Mamata will start her campaigning from Krishnanagar on March 31 for party’s candidate Mahua Moitra and then on April 3 she will travel to North Bengal.

It may be recalled that after Mahua Moitra being removed from the MP post of Krishnanagar, Mamata was heard stating that Moitra will again ‘go’ to the Parliament from Krishnanagar constituency.

Recently, CBI had raided houses and offices of Moitra both in Krishnanagar and Kolkata. Soon after that Moitra had written a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that the central sleuths are ‘preventing’ her from campaigning.

Two days back the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also summoned Moitra over the FEMA scam, but Moitra instead of complying with the summons was seen campaigning for the upcoming general elections.

“Apart from Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri which will be in the first phase, the Chief Minister is also likely to campaign in Raiganj and Balurghat. She is expected to hold at least two rallies each day,” said party sources.