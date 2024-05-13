Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List Of Documents You Need To Cast Your Vote If You Do Not Have Voter ID Card

Election Commission of India

Voters are lining up outside polling booths with their voter IDs as the nationwide election event continues, to exercise their right to vote and fulfill their civic duty. Many people have registered to vote but have not yet received their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). For individuals who are having problems, the Indian Election Commission has provided information about an alternate.

What is EPIC?

EPIC is the abbreviation for Electors Photo Identity Card which consists of a unique EPIC number. These voter ID cards are identity documents issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that are mainly used by Indian citizens over the age of 18 as identification when they cast ballots in local, state, and central elections.

You can find out EPIC number from Voter ID card. It is there just above the top of your photo in Voter ID card.

Election Commission Voting Guidelines

The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines state that voters may still cast votes at polling places even if they do not physically possess a copy of their voter ID card.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Election Commission of India has posted a guideline on how you can cast your vote with the help of any of the 12 ID proofs if you do not possess a voter Id card.

Alternate ID Proofs To Carry While Voting

If your name is on the voter list but you do not have a voter ID card, you can still exercise your right to vote with the use of certain alternative ID proofs or documents. These can be used if you have misplaced or not received your Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

At the time of voting, any of the alternate ID proofs or documents on this list may be used in place of a voter ID card.

1. PAN (permanent account number) card

2. Aadhaar card

3. Driving licence

4. Passport

5. Passbook issued by a bank or a post office, entailing the photograph

6. Pension document for retired personnel

7. A service identification card from a state, central government, or PSU (public sector undertaking) that includes a job card under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

8. A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

9. Authenticated Photo Voter Slip

10. Student identity cards issued by recognised educational institutions

11. Property documents such as pattas, registered deeds, etc. in the name of the voter

12. Ration card

13. SC, ST, and OBC certificates issued by a competent authority

14. Freedom fighter identity card

15. Arms licence

16. Certificate of physical disability by the competent authority

17. Ex-servicemen CSD Canteen Card

18. Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India under the scheme of National Population Register

Register Name In The Voter's List

You must make sure your name is listed on the voter's list in order to be eligible to vote. Here is how to register for a voter's ID both online and offline if you have not already.

To register for on the voters list, visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/, or download the Voter Helpline app on your smartphone.

Voters can scan the QR code on their voter identification slip to access the polling station's route map on their mobile devices.

Voting Made Easy For Specially-Abled Individuals With Saksham App

With the Saksham App, people with disabilities (PwDs) can find their polling place, register to vote, and cast their ballots with the assistance of several features tailored to their needs. Among these characteristics are Voice assistance: The app provides voice assistance for PwDs who are visually impaired. Text-to-speech: For PwDs with hearing impairments, the app offers text-to-speech.