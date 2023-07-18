Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List Of 38 Parties Attending NDA Meeting Out, Check Names Of Parties Here

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda | PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday (July 17) announced that 38 political parties confirmed their participation in the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scheduled for Tuesday, (May 18) in New Delhi. The announcement by BJP president came as both the ruling alliance as well as the opposition parties gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP announced a grand NDA meeting on July 18, 25 opposition parties are already in Bengaluru with their top leaders planning on coming under one umbrella to beat the Narendra Modi's BJP led NDA in the next year's general elections.

Now, the list of 38 parties set to attend the NDA meeting on Tuesday (May 18) is out. Check the list below.

1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)

4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led faction)

5. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

6. Apna Dal (Soorylal)

7. National People's Party

8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

9. All Jharkhand Students Union

10. Sikkim Krantikan Morcha

11. Mizo National Front

12. Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

13. Naga People's Front, Nagaland

14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)

15. Asom Gana Parishad

16. Partali Makkal Katchi

17. Tamil Manila Congress

18. United People's Party Liberal

19. Subeldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

22. Jannayak Janta Party

23. Prahar Janshakti Party

24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party

26. Kuki People's Alliance

27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)

28. Hill State People's Democratic Party

29. Nishad Party

30. All India N.R. Congress

31. HAM

32. Jana Sena party

33. Haryana Lokhit Party

34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena

35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress

36. Puthiya Tamilagam

37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Paswan)

38. Gorkha National Liberation Front

Nadda had stated during his press conference on Monday that invitations were extended to existing and new BJP allies, as the party has been actively working to form fresh alliances and regain the support of those who had previously left the ruling coalition. Chirag Paswan in Bihar and OP Rajbhar in Uttar Pradesh joining or extending support to the NDA recently was a sign of BJP's alliance strategy.