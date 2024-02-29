Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Unit Of Congress Presses Central Leadership To Have Rahul Gandhi Fight From Wayanad Again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

With reports about the possibility of Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi or a safe constituency either in Karnataka or Telangana gaining momentum, the Kerala unit of Congress is pressuring the central leadership to have the Gandhi scion fight from his Wayanad constituency again. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday urged the AICC not to move the former Congress chief from Wayanad, which already has achieved an emotional bonding with Rahul Gandhi.

The request comes in the wake of the LDF fielding prominent CPI leader Annie Raja from Wayanad and the perceived need for a strong candidate to face her. Leader of the opposition VD Satheesan told the media not just the KPCC but the UDF has demanded that Rahul contest from Wayanad. When they said the propriety of two leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc fighting each other, he said the situation in Kerala was different.

Satheesan said there was nothing wrong with the two allies fielding their candidates, and CPI and Congress fought each other in Kerala in the 2019 election although at the national level both parties were together. Meanwhile, the Congress said it would contest 16 LS seats in Kerala.