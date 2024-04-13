Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Internal Clash & Factionalism Rock Gujarat BJP

Representative Image |

As the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections draws near, internal strife and factionalism within the Gujarat BJP have escalated, plunging the party into chaos. Senior leaders are embroiled in a battle for supremacy, exacerbating tensions amid the ongoing Kshatriya agitation. What began as isolated conflicts in Vadodara and Sabarkantha has now metastasized, spreading to districts across the state, including Anand, Rajkot, Amreli, Valsad, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Surendranagar.

Efforts at the state level to contain the discord have fallen short, with central leaders preoccupied with campaigning in other states. The failure of Gujarat BJP leadership to effectively quell dissent has allowed the Kshatriya agitation to spiral out of control. In Amreli Lok Sabha constituency, tensions reached a boiling point as members of rival factions clashed in a public altercation following an election meeting. While party leaders have downplayed the incident, behind closed doors, strategies are being devised to settle scores.

Analysis of Vadodara

Similarly, in Vadodara, despite a change in candidate prompted by protests against sitting MP Ranjanben Bhatt, internal strife persists. Factionalism among BJP leaders in Vadodara has become entrenched, fueled by controversies surrounding the Lok Sabha elections.

The situation in Valsad deteriorated over concerns that the selected candidate lacked local ties, stoking fears among established leaders of losing relevance. In Surendranagar, discontent brewed over the selection of an outsider candidate, sparking resentment among local leaders. In Sabarkantha, opposition to the candidate remains fierce, implicating senior BJP leaders whose names adorn circulating pamphlets. In Kutch, despite the candidacy of state BJP general secretary Vinod Chavda, local leaders obstruct his campaign, citing ongoing protests against Parshottam Rupala.

Controversies around Anand

Anand is mired in scandalous rumors, including allegations of a sex CD involving the BJP candidate and accusations against a union minister regarding land acquisition for a central government project. A regional leader's close associate allegedly played a pivotal role in the controversy. The internal turmoil plaguing the Gujarat BJP threatens to undermine the party's electoral prospects and erode public confidence. As the Lok Sabha elections loom, the BJP faces an arduous task of reconciling internal divisions and presenting a united front to voters. With each passing day, the rifts within the party deepen, posing a formidable challenge to its leadership. The outcome of the elections hangs in the balance, contingent upon the BJP's ability to navigate the turbulent waters of internal dissent and emerge unscathed.