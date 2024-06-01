 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah Calling 150 DMs Across Country To Influence Poll Result, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accuses the outgoing Home Minister Amit Shah of calling up district magistrates/collectors and so far he has spoken to 150 of them.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accuses the outgoing Home Minister Amit Shah of calling up district magistrates/collectors and so far he has spoken to 150 of them.

In a message on X, he said: "This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is." He said: "Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch."

article-image

Jairam affirmed: "Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious."

