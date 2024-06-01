Lok Sabha Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah Calling 150 DMs Across Country To Influence Poll Result, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accuses the outgoing Home Minister Amit Shah of calling up district magistrates/collectors and so far he has spoken to 150 of them.

In a message on X, he said: "This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is." He said: "Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch."

Jairam affirmed: "Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious."