Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hat-Trick To NDA In First Five Exit Polls |

New Delhi: After a marathon Lok Sabha elections 2024 - spread over six weeks, the second longest general election since 1951-52 - it's time for Exit Polls. A big win for the ruling BJJP-led NDA has been predicted by five exit polls - Republic Bharat- P Marq (359), India News- D-Dyanamics (371), Republic Bharat- Matrize (353-368) TV 5 Telugu (359) and Jan Ki Baat (362-392).

The exit polls have also predicted NDA dominance in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Left-led alliance's rout in Kerala. The actual results will be known on June 4, Tuesday.

A historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- that's what exit polls are predicting as the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha election concluded Saturday evening. None, though, have yet carried the NDA across its dream score of 400 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, too, has been placed far short of its 370-seat target. The INDIA bloc, five exit polls predicted, will fall massively short of the 295 seats predicted by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge Saturday evening after a meeting of the alliance partners as the average exit poll of them ended at 142.

Aaj tak Axis exit poll predicted 196 seats to NDA while ABP-CVoter gave an edge to INDIA with 94 votes as against NDA 68, News 18 reported 64 seats to India as against 51 to NDA and News24-Chanakya gave 111 seats to NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, and his party, BJP, is widely expected to come back to power for a third straight term. The Congress, hamstrung by poll losses and a string of defections, is part of the Opposition bloc INDIA taking on the BJP.

In the 2019 polls, BJP romped home with 303 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pushed the number to 352. The Congress secured 52 seats and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) totalled 91.

The BJP this time had set a target of 370 seats and with help from its allies aims to go past the 400 mark. There are 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament and the majority mark is 272. Election results are to be announced on Tuesday.

NDTV has summed up the first five exit polls to state tht the NDA will win 365 seats as against 142 by INDIA alliance and 36 by others. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big South push, NDA may get up to five seats in Tamil Nadu, predict exit polls. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Trinamool behind BJP in West Bengal, predict 2 exit polls:BJP ahead of Trinamool in West Bengal, predict 2 exit polls - India News- D-Dynamics (21 for BJP and 19 for Trinamool) and Republic Bharat- Matrize (21-25 for BJP and 16-20 for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool).

Exit polls predict NDA dominance in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Left-led alliance's rout in Kerala. Jan Ki Baat exit poll has also predicted a big win for the NDA with between 362 and 392 seats. It forecast somewhere between 141 to 161 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc.