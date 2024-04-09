Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Will Give ₹1 Lakh To SC/ST Women, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi |

Tribals form over 8 per cent of the countrys population, but none of them were owners of the top 200 companies or a senior management, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He was addressing a public meeting in Dhanora of Mandla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

At a rally at Dhanora in MPs Seoni, part of the Mandla LS seat, which will vote in the first phase on April 19, Rahul exuded confidence the Congress and the INDIA bloc will win the election.

“For Congress, tribals are the owners of land, water and jungle. For BJP and RSS, the tribals are vanwasis, with no right on land, water and jungle.”

He assured if the Congress comes to power, it will settle the indigenous peoples claim on their land in its first year.

“Former PM Indira Gandhi and Congress govt gave you the land rights,” he said. “Our manifesto mentions 3-4 revolutionary steps like transferring `1 lakh into the bank accounts of women belonging to SC/STs and the EWS. We will end the contractual system in jobs and fill 30 lakh government vacancies. Congress govt will frame a law to ensure farmers get adequate MSP,” he said.

At the Shahdol rally, Rahul said, “Earlier, poor people used to join the Army. The soldiers used to get a pension and martyr status. There was a facility of canteen.”