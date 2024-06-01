 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP winning 6-1 In Delhi, Projects News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which achieved a 7-0 clean sweep in Delhi during the 2019 elections, could win six seats this time, the exit poll done by News 24-Today's Chanakya projected on Saturday.

The exit poll, which showed Congress winning the remaining one seat, gave the BJP a 52 per cent vote share in the national capital. Congress, which fought elections along with its INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), got 44 per cent vote share as per the exit poll.

The BJP had fielded six new candidates - Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Harsh Deep Malhotra (East Delhi), Yogender Chandolia (Northwest Delhi), Ramvir Singh Bhiduri (South Delhi), Kamaljeet Singh Sehrawat (West Delhi), and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi) - this time while retaining only one sitting MP, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari from Northeast Delhi.

AAP fielded candidates from four constituencies and Congress contested from the remaining three seats. During the high-octane election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a jab at the grand old party, saying that "four generations of Congress party ruled the country but today they are reduced to such a state that they can't even contest on four Lok Sabha seats of Delhi".

