 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati Declares Independent Run; Leaves Post-Poll Alliance Door Open
The BSP had previously formed alliances with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in both state and Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, yielding mixed results.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference on the occasion of her 68th birthday, in Lucknow on Monday, January 15, 2024. | ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati declared today that her party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently, breaking away from the tradition of forming alliances. However, she left the possibility of a post-poll alliance open, emphasising the party's flexibility.

"BSP will not form an alliance with anyone, but the option is open for a post-poll alliance," Mayawati said during a press conference.

'More losses than gains'

Citing past experiences, she asserted that alliances in Uttar Pradesh have proven disadvantageous for the BSP, as votes intended for the party end up being transferred to the alliance partner, resulting in more losses than gains.

"When the BSP enters into alliances in Uttar Pradesh, the votes clearly get transferred to the alliance partner, leading to more losses than gains. The reverse never happens," Mayawati explained. She added that the party would assess the post-poll scenario and consider aligning with any party accordingly.

Mayawati shuts down retirement rumours

The BSP had previously formed alliances with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in both state and Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, yielding mixed results. Mayawati, who celebrated her 68th birthday on Monday, dismissed any rumours of retirement from politics, stating, "I have dedicated my entire life to the well-being of the SC, ST, and OBC categories, who face a pitiful situation in terms of government jobs and other areas. I will remain in politics until my last breath, working for the backward."

Mayawati, the 18th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed her unwavering commitment to the welfare of marginalised communities and affirmed her continued presence in the political arena. The BSP's decision to contest the upcoming elections independently marks a strategic shift, signaling the party's intent to chart its course in the dynamic political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

