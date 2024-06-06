 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar Modi 1/3 Sarkar,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh While Taking Jibe At Modi 3.0 Govt
His comment follows the recent developments where the BJP fell short of the 272-seat majority mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and had to take support from other parties in its coalition to form a government.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi saying that despite the repeated claims of the formation of a Modi 3.0 government, the reality is that the new government is essentially a Modi 1/3 government.

"It is being claimed repeatedly that now Modi 3.0 government will be formed. The truth is Abki baar Modi 1/3 sarkar," he said in a post on X.

About Results Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

NDA Elect Narendra Modi As Their Leader For The 3rd Time

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader for the third time. This decision was taken during a crucial meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

The NDA leaders expressed their admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the progress made by the nation under his guidance over the past decade.

President Murmu Dissolves The 17th Lok Sabha

In the meantime, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

"The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024, and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

On the same day, PM Modi tendered his resignation along with his Council of Ministers to President Murmu. The President accepted the resignation and requested that the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers continue until the new government assumes office.

