Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 39.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In Phase 6 Till 1 PM, West Bengal Leads With 54.80% Turnout

New Delhi: The sixth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls on May 25 across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) saw a voter turnout of 39.13 percent till 1 pm, the Election Commission (ECI) said on Saturday. As per the ECI, West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout at 54.80 percent till 1 pm.

Percentage Of Voter Turnout In Other States

Other states where polling is underway in the sixth phase are Bihar- 36.48 percent, Haryana--36.48 percent, Jammu and Kashmir--35.22 percent, Jharkhand--42.54 percent, National Capital Territory of Delhi--34.37 percent, Odisha--35.69 percent and Uttar Pradesh--37.23 percent.

Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat recorded a 35.22 percent voter turnout till 1 pm.

Voting percentages in various segments of Jammu and Kashmir are Anantnag - 21.19 percent, Anantnag West - 24.20 percent, Budhal (ST) - 39.82 percent, DH Pora - 35.36 percent, Devsar - 28.50 percent, Dooru - 31.89 percent, Kokernag (ST) - 34.00 percent, Kulgam - 21.27 percent, Mendhar - 42.06 percent, Nowshera - 47.31 percent, Pahalgam - 39.78 percent, Poonch Haveli - 46.52 percent, Rajouri (ST) - 52.74 percent, Shangus - Anantnag East - 27.08 percent, Srigufawara - Bijbehara - 27.00 percent, Surankot (ST) - 40.72 percent, Thanna Mandi (ST) - 46.60 percent and Zainapora - 27.79 percent.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. Voting for the forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha is also underway in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana went to polls in this phase. Some key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats. Stakes are high for the BJP as are for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc in this phase of the election.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female, and 5120 third-gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting this phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.