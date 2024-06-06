In Pics: Winners All The Way

With the announcement of the elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government, led by Narendra Modi. The BJP won 240 of the 543 seats, while the Congress won 99. Allow us to assist you in with details of candidates' performances and more about the candidates that you must know.
Victories By Big Margin
Many BJP candidates in Madhya Pradesh also logged victories by a huge margin. It is to be noted that the BJP has won all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
Candidates who won by more than 5 lakh votes:
Sudhir Gupta | National Portal of India
Sudhir Gupta (BJP) from Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Victory margin: 5 lakh
Alok Sharma | X
Alok Sharma (BJP) Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Madhya Pradesh
Victory margin: 5 lakh
Vishnu Dutt Sharma | National Portal of India
Vishnu Dutt Sharma (BJP), Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
Victory margin: 5.4 lakh
Jyotiraditya Scindia | X
Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP), Guna, Madhya Pradesh
Victory margin: 5.4 lakh
Rajpalsinh Jadav | X
Rajpalsinh Jadav (BJP), Panchmahal, Gujarat
Victory margin: 5.09 lakh
Hemang Joshi | X
Hemang Joshi (BJP), Vadodara, Gujarat
Victory margin: 5.82 lakh
Mahesh Sharma | National Portal of India
Mahesh Sharma (BJP), Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
Victory margin: 5.59 lakh
Brijmohan Agrawal | Brijmohan Agrawal official website
Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) Raipur, Chattisgarh
Victory margin: 5.75 lakh
Mathukumilli Bharat | X
Mathukumilli Bharat (TDP), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Victory margin: 5 lakh
Abhishek Banerjee | National Portal of India
Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Diamond Harbour, West Bengal
Victory margin: 7 lakh
Rakibul Hussain | X
Rakibul Hussain (INC) Dhubri, Assam
Victory margin: 10 lakh
Shankar Lalwani | National Portal of India
Shankar Lalwani (BJP), Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Victory margin: 10 lakh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan | X
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP), Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
Victory margin: 8 lakh
C R Patil | National Portal of India
C R Patil from Gujarat's Navsari (BJP):
Victory margin: 7.7 lakh
Amit Shah | X
Amit Shah (BJP), Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Victory margin: 7 lakh
Some constituencies saw significant victory margins, while in many areas, candidates either won or lost by very narrow margins in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results. Here are the candidates who won by the smallest margins in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Victory By Smallest Margin
Ravindra Dattaram Waikar, Maharashtra
Ravindra Dattaram Waikar, the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena candidate won by the lowest margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He defeated Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by just 48 votes in Mumbai North West constituency. Waikar secured 4,52,644 votes, while Kirtikar got 4,52,596 votes.
Adoor Prakash, Kerala
Congress candidate Adoor Prakash secured the Attingal constituency by a vote margin of 684. Prakash bagged 3,28,051 votes, while Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate V Joy won 3,27,367 votes.
Ajendra Lodhi, Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajendra Lodhi won Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur seat by a margin of 2,629 votes. Lodhi bagged 4,90,683 votes, while BJP candidate Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel won 4,88,054 votes.
Ramashankar Rajbhar, Salempur, Uttar Pradesh
SP candidate Ramashankar Rajbhar won the Salempur seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 3,573 votes. Rajbhar bagged 4,05,472 votes, while BJP's Ravindra Kushawaha secured 4,01,899 votes.
Bajrang Manohar Sonwane, Beed, Maharashtra
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane secured Maharashtra's Beed constituency by a vote margin of 6,553. Sonwane won 6,83,950 votes, while BJP candidate Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde bagged 6,77,397 votes.
Youngest Candidates Who Won
Shambhavi Choudhary and Sanjana Jatav were fielded by the LJP and Congress, respectively, while Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj contested on the Samajwadi Party's ticket. These 25-year-olds are the youngest members representatives of youth in the Lok Sabha
Shambhavi Choudhary | X
Shambhavi Choudhary, LJP
Shambhavi Choudhary at the age of 25, is the candidate from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), became India's youngest Member of Parliament on June 4 after winning the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar's Samastipur. She defeated Congress' Sunny Hazari by a wide margin of 1,87,251 votes.
Sanjana Jatav | X
Sanjana Jatav, Congress
Sanjana Jatav, also aged 25, belongs to the Dalit community. Despite facing defeat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections to BJP's Ramesh Khedi by a narrow margin of 409 votes. Jatav is married to Kaptan Singh, a police constable serving in Rajasthan, and they are blessed with two children.
Pushpendra Saroj | X
Pushpendra Saroj, Samajwadi Party
Pushpendra Saroj secured his first electoral victory by winning the Kaushambi parliamentary constituency seat, defeating his closest rival and sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by an impressive margin of 1,03,944 votes. Saroj garnered 5,09,787 votes while Vinod Kumar Sonkar managed just 4,05,843 votes. This victory also catapulted Pushpendra Saroj into the position of the country’s youngest MP at the age of 25.
Priya Saroj | X
Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party
Priya Saroj won the Machhlishahr seat by a margin of 35,850 votes, defeating the sitting BJP MP Bholanath. Priya is the daughter of Toofani Saroj, a three-time MP.
Lok Sabha Election Results
The results for every Lok Sabha seat have been made public by the Election Commission. Out of 543 seats, the BJP won 240, and Congress won 99. The final result came from the Maharashtra Beed constituency, where Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of the NCP (Sharad Pawar) narrowly defeated Pankaja Munde of the BJP by 6,553 votes. Even though there are 543 members of the Lok Sabha, only 542 seats were counted because Mukesh Dalal, the BJP's candidate from Surat, was elected unopposed.