Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Will Continue To Serve People Of Amethi', Says Smriti Irani As Congress' KL Sharma Wins |

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), June 4: As trends show Congress' KL Sharma leading against her on Amethi seat, BJP leader Smriti Irani said on Tuesday that she gave 10 years of her life to Amethi and will continue to serve the area in times to come.

Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more.



To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To… — Smriti Z Irani (Modi Ka Parivar) (@smritiirani) June 4, 2024

"I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with dedication and loyalty. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi," Irani said at a press conference.

"We will strengthen the organization. We are the ones who have served the area with devotion. I went to every village in the area and worked. I gave 10 years of my life to this area," she added.

Meanwhile, as per the ECI data, Congress KL Sharma is leading on the Amethi seat with a margin of 1,65,926 votes. KL Sharma, the long associate of the Gandhi family was given the responsibility of winning back the party's once-held bastion.

"This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi...the counting is still taking place, so I won't call it a victory now," Sharma told ANI earlier.

Sharma has got 5,36,680 votes while Smriti Irani has got 3,70,754. Notably, the Congress has won the Sitaput seat, as per the ECI data. The grand old party is currently leading on seats like--Saharanpur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Allahabad and Barabanki.

Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the other party bastion of Rae Bareli is leading by a huge margin of 3,90,030 votes. He also won the Wayanad seat in Kerala by a margin of 3,64,422 votes.