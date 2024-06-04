Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Clean Sweep For BJP In Gujarat, Congress' Geniben Thakor Wins Banaskantha Seat |

In a significant political development, Congress candidate Geniben Thakor has emerged victorious from Banaskantha in Gujarat. This marks the first time the opposition party has won a Lok Sabha seat in the state since 2014. Banaskantha, known for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infamous buffalo remark and as the native place of billionaire Gautam Adani, has witnessed a major political upset.

Out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the Congress party has managed to secure the Banaskantha seat. This result has dealt a major blow to the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil had set an ambitious target of winning all 26 seats with a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. However, the BJP faced a bitter defeat in Banaskantha, a seat it had held since the 2014 election.

Geniben Thakor, a dynamic force within the Congress party in Gujarat, was instrumental in this victory. She pioneered the crowdfunding campaign to contest the Lok Sabha election. Her fiery speeches and strong oratory skills have endeared her to many in Banaskantha, making her a popular figure in the region.

During his election rally in Banaskantha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned voters, “Beware, the Congress will snatch your bhains (buffaloes).” He further cautioned that if a household had two buffaloes, the Congress would take away one if it won the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite these warnings, the voters of Banaskantha have chosen to place their trust in Geniben Thakor and the Congress party. This election result signifies a notable shift in the political dynamics of the region and poses a challenge to the established dominance of the BJP in Gujarat.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the implications of this election result for the future of Gujarat’s politics remain to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the voters of Banaskantha have voiced their desire for change, and their choice resounds across the state.