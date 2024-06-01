Lok Sabha Election Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: India Today- Axis My India Predicts 28-32 Seats For Mahayuti; MVA To Get 16-20

The race for the 48 seats in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on April 19, with voting taking place in five phases. The final phase occurred on May 20, 2024. The earlier phases were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Maharashtra has the second-highest number of seats in India, following Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats.

Key Alliances & Candidates

The main alliances in the fray are Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP), contesting against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Prominent candidates include Nitin Gadkari (BJP) from Nagpur, aiming for his third consecutive victory, Piyush Goyal (BJP) from Mumbai North, Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) from Baramati, and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) from Kalyan.

Voter Turnout

Maharashtra reported a 61.33% voter turnout after all five phases. The Gadchiroli–Chimur seat had the highest turnout at 71.88%, while the fifth phase saw the lowest turnout at 56.89%.

Maharashtra Exit Polls Result 2024

Here is what the major exit polls projection for Maharashtra:

Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India

Mahayuti: 28-32

MVA: 16-20

Others: 0

Party-wise share:

BJP: 20-22

Shiv Sena: 8-10

Shiv Sena UBT: 9-11

INC: 3-4

NCP: 1-2

NCP (SP): 3-5

Others: 0

Maharashtra 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats, NCP secured 4 seats, Shiv Sena took 18 seats, and Congress managed only 1 seat. The BJP-led NDA alliance won 41 seats in the state.

Maharashtra 2014 Lok Sabha Results

In the 2014 elections, BJP also won 23 seats. NCP got 4 seats, Congress 2 seats, and Shiv Sena 18 seats, with the BJP-led alliance securing 42 seats in total.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.