 Lok Sabha Election Bihar Exit Poll Results 2024: Will Modi-Nitish Partnership Secure Victory Or Tejashwi Change Course?
Lok Sabha Election Bihar Exit Poll Results 2024: Will Modi-Nitish Partnership Secure Victory Or Tejashwi Change Course?

While exit poll results will soon be revealed, the real outcome will be known on June 4th. Like previous elections, it will be intriguing to see how accurate the exit poll predictions turn out to be this time.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
As voters stand in queues in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one UT, anchors in TV studios gear up along with their pollsters, who are ready with their data to predict who will win the national election. Will Narendra Modi be able to return to power for the third time, or will the INDIA alliance crush its dreams?

Remember, while exit polls will provide a preliminary estimation, the accuracy will only be confirmed after the final results are announced on June 4. The reason behind so much hype around the exit poll is the fact that most have been proven accurate in previous elections.

In Bihar, which holds 40 Lok Sabha seats, it remains to be seen which party will secure how many seats this time around.

Exit polls results 2019

Looking back at the exit polls from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, they largely predicted a favourable outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The exit polls suggested a strong performance by the NDA coalition in Bihar. When the final results were declared, they aligned closely with the exit poll predictions.

The actual results surpassed the exit poll predictions, with the BJP's performance even better than anticipated. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav failed to make significant gains in Bihar. The NDA secured victory on 39 out of 40 seats, with BJP winning 17 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 6 seats, and Congress managing to secure just 1 seat.

2014 Lok Sabha election results

Taking a glance back at the 2014 Lok Sabha election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 22 seats in Bihar. Laloo Prasad Yadav's party, the RJD, managed to secure only 4 seats. At that time, JDU had contested elections separately from NDA and won only 2 seats. Congress also won 2 seats, while BJP's ally LJP secured 6 seats.

Current scenario

In the current Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP is contesting on 17 seats and JDU on 16 seats. Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 5 seats, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party 1 seat, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha 1 seat. On the other hand, in the India alliance, RJD is contesting 23 seats, Congress on 9 seats, Left parties on 5 seats, and VIP on 3 seats.

The politics of Bihar is once again under scrutiny in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. All parties have ventured into the arena with their strategies, and it remains to be seen whom the people of Bihar choose as their representatives.

