Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress & Samajwadi Party Miss Joint Rally Opportunity Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Polls

With just a day left for campaigning to end before the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA bloc constituents, Congress and Samajwadi Party, have failed to coordinate a joint rally in western Uttar Pradesh. Scheduled for April 19, the first phase of voting encompasses eight seats in the state, with campaigning set to conclude on April 17.

Despite the crucial timing, no significant rally or public meeting featuring Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge has been organised in this region.

'Yet to project a unified front'

A leader from the Samajwadi Party expressed disappointment, stating, "We have yet to project a unified front. A collective rally in western UP was imperative, considering its significance in the initial phase of polling. The absence of such an event underscores the lack of coordination between the allies, even at the grassroots level."

While Akhilesh Yadav has addressed several rallies in western Uttar Pradesh, the absence of a joint rally with Congress leaders is conspicuous. However, there is a ray of hope for the Opposition as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to lead a roadshow in Saharanpur on April 17 in support of party candidate, Imran Masood, from Gol Kothi. Notably, Samajwadi Party leaders have decided not to participate in this roadshow.

The Congress, allied with the INDIA bloc in the state, is contesting only one seat in Saharanpur in this phase, where eight constituencies will go to polls. As the election fervour escalates, the lack of significant programmes in western Uttar Pradesh exacerbates the challenge.

Nevertheless, preparations are underway for Priyanka Gandhi's forthcoming roadshow, as confirmed by Dr CP Rai, chairman of the Congress Party's Media Department. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are also expected to address a joint press conference in Ghaziabad on April 17.

Political analyst Rajesh N Bajpai stressed the importance of presenting a united front in electoral contests, highlighting the necessity for effective vote transfer. He noted the absence of joint rallies at the grassroots level and emphasised that voters often feel alienated in the absence of such unity.

NDA's joint rallies

In contrast, the NDA alliance has demonstrated unity through joint rallies featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. Such camaraderie is notably absent in the INDIA Bloc. Looking ahead to the second phase, a series of meetings and rallies with alliance leaders are anticipated.

While national leaders' presence may be limited in western UP, state Congress leaders remain active in spearheading various outreach initiatives. State incharge Avinash Pandey emphasised the need for coordination with the Samajwadi Party in the second phase, slated for April 26, hinting at possible joint rallies or meetings.

Simultaneously, the party intensifies its social media campaign, releasing videos addressing key issues to amplify its message across various platforms, including booth-level outreach.