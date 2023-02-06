Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over opposition ruckus on Adani controversy

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over opposition ruckus on Adani controversy |

Delhi: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm after a ruckus broke out in the House when opposition leaders protested to have a discussion on the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg controversy issue.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned within six minutes, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned within 12 minutes after the proceedings started.

Opposition parties asked adjournment motion earlier in the morning

The Opposition parties led by the grand old party Congress, on Monday, decided to ask for an adjournment motion in both Houses of Parliament and that they want to discuss Adani vs Hindenburg controversy.

The parties including DMK and Shiv Sen [UBT] met in Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament. They met to chalk out strategy on Adani vs Hindenburg and other issues.

"We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address & we give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi give a reply on this issue," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition.

MPs give suspension, adjournment notices

Earlier today many Congress, Community Party of India (Marxist) and Telanagana Rashtra Samiti [Now Bharat Rashtra Samiti) moved adjournment and suspension of business notices in both Houses of the Parliament.

Congress MPs Dr Syed Naseer, Pramod Tiwari & Dr Amee Yajnik and CPI (M) MPs Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam and BRS MP P K Keshava Rao gave notices in Rajya Sabha.

Subsequently, Congress MP Manickam Tagore and BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gave similar notices in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition protests outside Parliament

The Opposition parties have staged a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, souces said.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

