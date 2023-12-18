92 MPs Suspended! Adhir Ranjan, Gogoi Among 33 LS MPs Suspended; Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal & Surjewala Expelled From RS

New Delhi, December 18: In a huge political development that is bound to dominate the Winter Session of Parliament, 33 Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) were suspended on Monday (December 18). With 12 MPs earlier suspended, 45 opposition MPs have now been suspended from the House for remainder of session for disrupting proceedings. Combining the number of Opposition Members of Parliament suspended in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) and Lok Sabha (Lower House), the total MPs suspended now stand at 92.
The MPs suspended include Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi among others.
The MPs were reportedly suspended for carrying placards inside the Parliament.
Names of the suspended MPs and their parties are:
1. Kalyan Banerjee - AITC
2. A King- DMK
3. Thiru Dayanidhi Maran- DMK
4. Aparupa Poddar- AITC
5. Prasun Banerjee- AITC
6. E.T. Mohammed Basheer- IUML
7. Ganesan Selvam- DMK
8. C.N Annadurai- DMK
9. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury- INC
10. T. Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian- DMK
11. K Navas Kani- IUML
12. N K Premachandran- RSP
13. Satabdi Roy- AITC
14. Prof. Souata Ray- AITC
15. Kaushalendra Kumar- JDU(U)
16. Anto Antony- INC
17. SS Planimanickam- DMK
18. Pratima Mondal- AITC
19. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar - AITC
20. K Muraleedharan- INC
21. Sunil Kumar Mondal- AITC
22. Sellaperumal Ramalingam- DMK
23. Suresh Kodikunnil- INC
24. Dr. Amar Singh- INC
25. Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu- DMK
26. Su. Thirunavukkarasar- INC
27. Vijay Vasanth- INC
28. Gaurav Gogoi- INC
29. Rajmohan Unnithan- INC
30. Dr. K Jayakumar- INC
31. Dr. K Veeraswamy- DMK
32. Ashit Kumar Mal- AITC
33. Abdul Khaleque
Enquiries against these three MPs will be undertaken by the Committee of Privileges. However, they remain suspended till the report is submitted. The names of the three MPs are, Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vasanth.
On the suspension of 33 Opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Such tyranny won't work. It is not acceptable to the country. They received this mandate on the trust of the people. They received the mandate because they had considered national security an important issue. But the most secure building is being attacked today. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister speaks on it. If we demand your statement, you suspended us from the House - this is not acceptable to anyone. We will continue to fight for this...If we are being suspended because we are demanding (statement), then this is a badge of honour for us."
Besides, several Rajya Sabha MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal, have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session of the Parliament.