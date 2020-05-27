Locust swarms reach Maharashtra's Bhandara district; Uttar Pradesh, Punjab on high alert

In recent days several states have been tackling a new crisis alongside the novel coronavirus outbreak. Massive locust swarms entering India are now destroying crops and wreaking havoc in western and central India. Now, the pests have reached Maharashtra. Over the last four days the locust swarms had entered Katol and Parseoni in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Entering the state from Amravati district, it had then gone to Wadha before reaching Katol.

Now, they have now moved to the neighbouring Bhandara district. The insects moved to Mohadi tehsil in Bhandara district during the day on Wednesday, before being spotted in Temani village in Tumsar taluka by 10 pm at night, Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture Department, Ravi Bhosle told PTI.

It is believed that they might now move towards Nagpur's Ramtek.