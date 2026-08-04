Loco Pilot's Wife Makes Reel Inside Vande Bharat Cabin; Netizens Demand Action Against Railway Staff - VIDEO

A video purportedly showing a woman filming a social media reel from inside a cabin of a Vande Bharat train has sparked widespread criticism online, with many users raising concerns about railway safety and the alleged misuse of official facilities.

In the viral clip, the train is seen passing through Parsabad railway station in Jharkhand, helping users narrow down the route of the train. The video was shared on X by user Prem Bhardwaj, who claimed that the woman seen in the footage was Sarita Yadav, the wife of a railway employee, and alleged that several family members were also present inside the cabin.

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Tagging railway authorities and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the user demanded an investigation into the matter. In response, the Railways asked for details such as the train number, date, time and contact information to facilitate an inquiry.

However, the complainant questioned why authorities were seeking information when the video itself could be examined.

Meanwhile, several social media users expressed concerns over safety protocols. Some users, however, pointed out that the compartment seen in the video appeared to be the rear cabin rather than the operational driver's cabin.

The identity and designation of the railway employee involved have not yet been officially confirmed. Reports also suggest that the cabin shown in the video was not being used to operate the train. Nevertheless, railway authorities may still initiate action if rules governing access to restricted areas are found to have been violated.