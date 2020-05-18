Lockdown 4.0: Can you use Ola, Uber and taxi services amid the lockdown?

Well, as the number of cases increases in India, it was quite evident that the lockdown would be extended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier indicated that the fourth phase of lockdown would be different from its predecessors.

On Sunday, Minsitry of Home Affairs, in a statement said that the lockdown has been extended in India till May 31 albeit with fewer restrictions in the wake of increasing number of cases.

A while later, the Home Ministry put out a list of activities that allowed and not allowed in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The statement said that cab-hailing services like Ola and Uber may also resume services across locations.

Well, now that the MHA has relaxed their guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, Auto and Taxi services will operate in all the areas. However, there are certain restrictions that has been put in place. Auto rickshaws and taxis can ply a driver and one passenger only in green, orange and red zones. However, the movement of auto rickshaws and taxis is still restricted in containment zones.

The MHA order said inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the states and union territories involved.

It added that intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states and union territories.

These activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the containment zones. Also, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for movement of people will continue to operate.

According to the latest Union Home Ministry's order, "all other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited" under the fourth phase of the lockdown that ends on May 31.

However, in containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. States and union territories - based on their assessment of the situation - may prohibit certain other activities in various zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, the order added.