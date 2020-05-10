Lockdown 3.0 in Tamil Nadu: Complete list of shops allowed to open from Monday

On Sunday, the state of Tamil Nadu reported three deaths and 669 fresh coronavirus cases. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 7,204, the state bulletin said.

Chennai alone accounted for 509 of the 669 new coronavirus cases. The state captial alone has over 3,839 positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has released a list of the shops that will be allowed to be open from Monday, May 11 onwards in non-containment areas.

Here is the complete list of shops allowed to open from Monday:

1. Tea shops

2. Bakeries (Only parcel)

3. Hotels (Only take away)

4. Grocery, vegetable and fruit stores

5. Construction material selling shops, shops selling cement, sanitaryware, and hardware

6. Electronic items selling and repairing stores including mobile phones, computers, mixer and grinder, television, motors and other household items and appliances.

7. Eyeware stores

8. Small jewellery stores without air conditioning

9. Small clothing and apparel stores without air conditioning in rural areas

10. Furniture shops

11. Roadside pushcarts, lorry booking service

12. Dry Cleaning stores

13. Photocopy shops

14. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers sales centre

15. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers service centre

16. Country medicine shops

17. Shops selling Agri products and pesticides, nursery gardens

18. Tile shops, paint shops

19. Electric apparel shops

20. Automobile spare parts shops

21. Wood and plywood selling shops, sawmills

Earlier on Friday, the Madras High Court had ordered closure of outlets while permitting online sales and home delivery of liquor bottles.

Meanwhile the state government has approached the apex court against the Madras High Court's order.