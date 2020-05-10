Kejriwal, Yediyurappa thump Uddhav, Mamata in handling COVID-19, shows survey

In a survey conducted in six Indian metro cities by Times Now-ORMAX, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal topped the list with an approval rating of 65 per cent in handling the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Despite first cancelling the special trains for migrants and later allowing it after facing tremendous amount of flak, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa stood second on the list with an approval rating of 56 per cent.
Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was third with the approval rating of 49 per cent. Rao has already extended the lockdown in the state till May 29. However, liquor shops in the state are open.
40 per cent people from Chennai were happy with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the state has over 6,500 positive cases.
The COVID-19 pandemic has most-affected the state of Maharashtra. The state has crossed the 20,000 cases mark. Mumbai alone has over 12,000 cases. The death toll in the state is nearing 800 and the effects of it were also observed on the survey. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has a poor approval rating of only 35 per cent.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received the worst approval ratings of just 6 per cent. The state has over 1,700 positive coronavirus cases with 171 reported deaths. Banerjee has also been accused of under reporting COVID-19 cases.
Earlier, a spike of 3,277 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths was seen in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the country are now at 62,939, including 41472 active cases, 19358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths, said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
