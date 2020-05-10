Kejriwal, Yediyurappa thump Uddhav, Mamata in handling COVID-19, shows survey

In a survey conducted in six Indian metro cities by Times Now-ORMAX, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal topped the list with an approval rating of 65 per cent in handling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite first cancelling the special trains for migrants and later allowing it after facing tremendous amount of flak, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa stood second on the list with an approval rating of 56 per cent.

Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was third with the approval rating of 49 per cent. Rao has already extended the lockdown in the state till May 29. However, liquor shops in the state are open.

40 per cent people from Chennai were happy with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the state has over 6,500 positive cases.