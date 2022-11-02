Live video of building collapse emerges from Garima Garden in Ghaziabad, no loss of lives reported

Building collapsed in Ghaziabad after developing cracks due to excavation work | screen grab

Ghaziabad: A building collapsed here on Wednesday after developing cracks due to excavation work on a near by plot by a builder.

The visuals showed the building coming down like a pack cards.

According to Ghaziabad Police, an excavation work was being performed at a plot in Garima Garden. Due to this, cracks had developed in the adjacent buildings. "Nearby houses were then vacated, and there wasn't any loss of life/injury in this accident," the police said in a tweet.

In the video, it is clearly seen that the building is falling down without any external pressure.

Live video of building collapse emerges from #GarimaGarden in #Ghaziabad. @ghaziabadpolice says "excavation work was being done by a builder at a plot which led to adjacent houses getting cracks. Nearby houses were then vacated, there wasn't any loss of life in this incident." pic.twitter.com/5FDcFb4GEA — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 2, 2022

Police informed that the builder had applied for and received due permission from the divisional level before excavation on the plot.

The residential buildings that were constructed near the plot developed cracks after this work.