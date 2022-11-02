e-Paper Get App
Live video of building collapse emerges from Garima Garden in Ghaziabad, no loss of lives reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Building collapsed in Ghaziabad after developing cracks due to excavation work | screen grab
Ghaziabad: A building collapsed here on Wednesday after developing cracks due to excavation work on a near by plot by a builder.

The visuals showed the building coming down like a pack cards.

According to Ghaziabad Police, an excavation work was being performed at a plot in Garima Garden. Due to this, cracks had developed in the adjacent buildings. "Nearby houses were then vacated, and there wasn't any loss of life/injury in this accident," the police said in a tweet.

In the video, it is clearly seen that the building is falling down without any external pressure.

Police informed that the builder had applied for and received due permission from the divisional level before excavation on the plot.

The residential buildings that were constructed near the plot developed cracks after this work.

