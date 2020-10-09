Live updates: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

President Ram Nath Kovind pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence today.
Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan taken to his Delhi residence from AIIMS
The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to his residence here from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)