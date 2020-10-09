Live updates: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to his residence here from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government.