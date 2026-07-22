Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Arrive In Black Clothes To Protest Against Govt

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to resume for Day 3 after both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions for the second consecutive day over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesters in the national capital. Another stormy showdown between the Opposition and the Centre is expected on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Arrive In Black Clothes, Launch Protest In Parliament
Congress MPs, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, arrived in black clothes at Parliament on Wednesday to stage a protest against the government.
Delhi HC To hear PIL Against Police Action Against protestors
Delhi High Court will today hear a PIL challenging the alleged police action against students and other protesters during activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The plea seeks an independent probe into the July 18 operation, preservation of evidence and guidelines to protect the constitutional right to peaceful protest, reported news agency ANI.
TMC Gives Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Police Action On Protesters
The Trinamool Congress has given a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha for the House to immediately discuss the alleged Delhi Police action against protestors.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Seeks Discussion On NEET Paper Leak
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak, failures in the public examination system, police action against protesters and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk.