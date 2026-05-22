Liquor Bottles Found Near Bihar CM Residence Raise Major Security Questions

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary | Image: ANI

Patna: Police on Friday recovered a large number of empty liquor bottles near the chief minister's house, raising alarm over how these bottles entered a high-security zone.

Total prohibition was imposed in Bihar on April 5, 2016, banning sale and consumption of alcohol.

The empty liquor bottles were found in a bag under a tree, close to the chief minister`s residence, 5, Deshratna Marg, and official residences of many ministers and top bureaucrats.

The in-charge of Sachivalaya police station Gautam Kumar said that police reached the spot after receiving information from the locals. During the investigation, ten empty bottles and two other broken liquor bottles were recovered. He said that the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity was being examined to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, MLA of Indian Inclusive Party (IIP), part of Mahagathbandhan, I P Gupta said that the recovery of liquor bottles near the chief minister's residence was a slap on the face of the present dispensation.

“If liquor is found in the house of a poor person, he is arrested and sent to jail. But when big officials and leaders consume alcohol, police remain mute spectators,” he claimed. He said that he was opposed to the prohibition, requesting the government to lift it.

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With the lifting of the prohibition, the government would not only earn revenue from the sale of liquor but would also dissuade the youth from falling into the trap of dry intoxicants, he contended. “There is a big conspiracy under which dry intoxicants are being delivered to the homes of the youth,” he alleged.

Less than a fortnight ago, liquor bottles were found in a dustbin at the state secretariat. Reacting to it, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had described it as a serious issue. “On one hand, the government says there is prohibition, and on the other hand, liquor bottles are being found inside the secretariat itself,” he had alleged.