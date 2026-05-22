'Bihar Is Not Just A State...': Anil Agarwal Backs New IPL Franchise Proposal, Citing Ishan Kishan & Vaibhav Suryavanshi As Key Talent Examples

Anil Agarwal

A growing push for an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from Bihar has gained fresh momentum after Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal publicly supported the idea, stating that the state deserves its own team in the world’s biggest T20 league.

Agarwal highlighted Bihar’s emerging cricket talent pool and suggested that players like India international wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi could form the backbone of a highly competitive IPL side representing the state.

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His remarks have reignited discussions around expanding the IPL beyond its current franchises and giving untapped regions a stronger identity in the tournament. Bihar, which has produced several notable cricketers but often seen its talent represent other states, has long been viewed as a potential market for a franchise.

Cricketers like Kishan, who has already established himself at the international level, and Suryavanshi, one of the most exciting young prospects in Indian cricket, are being cited as examples of the state’s growing influence in the sport.

While the IPL governing council has not indicated any immediate plans for expansion, such high-profile endorsements are likely to keep the conversation alive in the coming seasons. For now, the idea of a Bihar IPL franchise remains a proposal, but one that is gaining attention as India’s cricketing map continues to evolve.